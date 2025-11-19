Agilent (A) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Agilent Technologies (A) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.83 billion, increasing 7.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Agilent metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment' reaching $728.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' will likely reach $750.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +76.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' will reach $410.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' to reach $180.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' of $266.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' to come in at $158.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' will reach $645.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' should arrive at $164.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Agilent have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), A is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

