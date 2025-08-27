Agilent (A) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Agilent Technologies (A) reported $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion, representing a surprise of +4.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment : $670 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $631.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

: $670 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $631.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Net Revenue- Applied Markets : $324 million versus $308.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $324 million versus $308.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group : $744 million versus $720.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81% change.

: $744 million versus $720.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81% change. Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials : $399 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $376.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $399 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $376.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics : $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical : $258 million compared to the $249.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $258 million compared to the $249.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government : $132 million versus $137.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $132 million versus $137.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical : $629 million versus $581.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.

: $629 million versus $581.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change. Revenue by End Markets- Food: $157 million versus $150.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Agilent have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

