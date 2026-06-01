Agilent Q2 Earnings Call Shows Ignite Driving a Higher Outlook

Agilent Technologies, Inc. A used its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto make a broader point than a simple beat-and-raise. Management framed the quarter as evidence that the company’s Ignite operating system is now producing more durable benefits across pricing, execution, and margins.

That mattered because Agilent paired better-than-expected quarterly results with a higher full-year outlook while arguing that replacement cycles, innovation, and operational discipline can keep supporting growth even as comparisons get tougher.

A Leans on Execution, Not Just Demand

CEO Padraig McDonnell said the company delivered broad-based strength across major end markets, but he spent as much time on operating discipline as on demand. He said Ignite is becoming structurally embedded in the business and is helping Agilent convert healthy conditions into stronger financial performance.

That message was backed by the quarter’s numbers. Revenue rose 10% to $1.84 billion, or 6.3% on a core basis, while adjusted EPS reached $1.49. EPS topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 6.21%, and revenues beat the $1.8 billion estimate by 2.12%.

Management’s tone suggested the bigger takeaway was the quality of growth. McDonnell said Agilent hit or exceeded its long-term plan on revenue growth, margin expansion, and EPS growth in the quarter.

Agilent Sees Multiple Growth Engines

McDonnell highlighted pharma, chemicals and advanced materials, diagnostics, and forensics as the main sources of strength. Pharma grew 6%, chemicals and advanced materials rose 8%, and diagnostics and clinical increased 11%, while forensics posted growth of more than 50%.

He also pointed to continued instrument momentum. Agilent reported high single-digit instrument growth, including low double-digit growth in LC, LC/MS, and GC, supported by replacement demand and market share gains.

The segment view in the press release reinforced that breadth. Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets revenue rose 12% on a reported basis, CrossLab increased 6%, and Applied Markets climbed 14%.

A Pushes Innovation and Pricing

Management tied that demand backdrop to a busy product cycle. McDonnell previewed launches at ASMS, including the new 9500 triple quadrupole ICP-MS platform and upgraded flagship gas chromatography systems, while also highlighting traction in columns and OpenLab software.

Pricing was another major theme. McDonnell said strategic pricing contributed about 200 basis points in the quarter, putting Agilent on track to surpass its initial full-year pricing goal.

He also said the tariff task force had fully mitigated the incremental tariffs that began in late spring. That let management present pricing as part of a broader operating playbook rather than a short-term offset.

Agilent Raises the Fiscal 2026 View

CFO Adam Elinoff raised full-year revenue guidance to $7.39 billion to $7.49 billion and lifted non-GAAP EPS guidance to $6.00 to $6.10. The company also increased its expected operating margin expansion to 85 basis points at the midpoint.

For the third quarter, Agilent expects revenue of $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 to $1.50. Management said the guide assumes tougher comparisons in the second half but still reflects similar core growth to the first half.

Elinoff said the company’s confidence rests on four factors: execution, market momentum, structural improvements from Ignite, and innovation.

A Faces Questions on China and Markets

Analyst questions focused on whether the strongest areas are durable. Evercore ISI and Jefferies pressed management on chemicals, advanced materials, and semiconductor demand, and McDonnell responded that funnels remain strong across regions, with semiconductor demand still a sweet spot for the company.

China drew another line of scrutiny after a 9% decline in the quarter. McDonnell described the market as stable overall, said first-half performance was roughly flat, and kept the full-year view intact while pointing to delayed stimulus revenue.

A JPMorgan analyst also asked about the TSA contract in forensics. Management disclosed that Agilent recognized $5 million from the contract in the quarter and said the win could support additional aviation security tenders.

Agilent Ends the Call With Confidence

The closing tone was notably firm. McDonnell said Agilent’s mix of services scale, installed-base exposure, innovation cadence, and operational discipline positions it to keep outperforming peers.

The call left investors with a company emphasizing controllable factors. Demand still matters, but management’s central argument was that pricing, productivity, supply chain execution, and sharper commercial focus are now doing more of the heavy lifting.

What Zacks Signals Say on A

A carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which typically points to more balanced near-term expectations than a stronger Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Style Scores are less supportive, with Value and Growth each at D, Momentum at C, and a VGM Score of F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix suggests the stock does not screen as especially attractive on value, growth, or combined style factors right now. The Style Score framework is most favorable when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 and grades of A or B, while a Rank #3 can still be held when the score profile is stronger. As always, the Zacks Rank can change after earnings as analysts revise estimates.

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