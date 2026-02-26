Agilent Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

Agilent Technologies A reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.36 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%. The figure increased 3.8% year over year.



Revenues of $1.8 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.27%. The top line increased 7% on a reported basis and 4.4% on a core basis (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) year over year.



Agilent shares are down 0.06% in the pre-market trading.

Agilent’s Q1 Top-Line Details

The company operates through three reporting segments—Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (“LDG”), Agilent CrossLab Group (“ACG”) and Applied Markets Group (“AMG”).

LDG: The segment generated $679 million and accounted for 37.8% of the company’s total revenues. This represented a 5% increase on a reported basis and a 3% rise on a core basis year over year.



ACG: Revenues from the segment were $758 million, accounting for 42.2% of the total revenues. The top line grew 9% on a reported basis and 6% on a core basis year over year.



AMG: Revenues increased 7% year over year to $361 million on a reported and 4% on a core basis, accounting for the remaining 20.1% of the total revenues.

Agilent’s Q1 Operating Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the LDG segment’s gross margin contracted 230 basis points (bps) year over year to 50.5%. ACG’s gross margin decreased 90 bps year over year to 55.2%, while AMG’s gross margin declined 70 bps year over year to 56.5%.



Research and development (R&D) expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $117 million, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses on a non-GAAP basis rose to $406 million, marking a 5.2% increase from the prior-year quarter.



As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses fell 20 bps year over year to 6.5%, while SG&A expenses fell 40 bps year over year to 22.6%.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 24.6% for the fiscal first quarter contracted 50 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Segment-wise, LDG operating margin decreased 200 bps year over year to 16.1%. ACG’s operating margin fell 10 bps year over year to 31.7%. Meanwhile, AMG’s operating margin contracted 90 bps year over year to 25.8%.

A’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Jan. 31, 2026, Agilent’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.75 billion, up from $1.78 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt was $3.05 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Agilent’s Q2 & FY26 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Agilent expects revenues in the range of $1.79-$1.82 billion, indicating a rise of 7% to 9% on a reported basis and 4% to 5.5% on a core basis. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.39 per share and $1.42 per share.



For fiscal 2026, Agilent expects revenues between $7.3 billion and $7.5 billion, implying an increase of 5.5-7.5% on a reported basis and 4-6% on a core basis. The company expects non-GAAP earnings between $5.90 per share and $6.04 per share.

