Agilent price target lowered to $142 from $145 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $142 from $145 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. A “consistent print” in Q4 and “conservative” FY25 guidance sets “a reasonable stage for a recovery play,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note. Following the “steady” print and “reasonable” guidance, the firm tweaked down its EPS estimates by about 2%, largely due to higher expense assumptions, the analyst noted.
