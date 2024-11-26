News & Insights

Agilent price target lowered to $142 from $145 at Evercore ISI

November 26, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $142 from $145 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. A “consistent print” in Q4 and “conservative” FY25 guidance sets “a reasonable stage for a recovery play,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note. Following the “steady” print and “reasonable” guidance, the firm tweaked down its EPS estimates by about 2%, largely due to higher expense assumptions, the analyst noted.

