Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Barclays

November 27, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $135 from $145 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the “fine” quarter. Instruments and biopharma continued to show improvement setting up for an improvement in demand in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says timing remains uncertain in China stimulus.

