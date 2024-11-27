Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $135 from $145 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the “fine” quarter. Instruments and biopharma continued to show improvement setting up for an improvement in demand in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says timing remains uncertain in China stimulus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.