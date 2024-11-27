Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $135 from $145 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the “fine” quarter. Instruments and biopharma continued to show improvement setting up for an improvement in demand in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says timing remains uncertain in China stimulus.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on A:
- Agilent price target lowered to $142 from $145 at Evercore ISI
- Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Bernstein
- Agilent price target lowered to $160 from $165 at JPMorgan
- Agilent Technologies Reports Solid Q4 and FY2024 Results
- A Earnings: Agilent Stock Falls amid Soft Guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.