Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Eve Burstein lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $135 from $140 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes Agilent beat both guidance and expectations in the quarter, and cited signs of improvement, but painted a more cautious view of the replacement cycle than Waters did just a few weeks ago.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on A:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.