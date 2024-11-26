Agilent price target lowered to $135 from $140 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Eve Burstein lowered the firm’s price target on Agilent (A) to $135 from $140 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm notes Agilent beat both guidance and expectations in the quarter, and cited signs of improvement, but painted a more cautious view of the replacement cycle than Waters did just a few weeks ago.
