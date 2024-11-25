Agilent options imply 4.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Agilent (A) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.8%, or $6.42, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on A:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 25, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- A Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Agilent raises quarterly dividend by 5% to 24.8c per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.