Agilent names Padraig McDonnell as next CEO

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies A.N on Wednesday named Padraig McDonnell as its next chief executive officer, effective May 1, succeeding Mike McMullen.

McDonnell has been president of the company's unit Agilent CrossLab Group since May 2020 and was also named chief commercial officer in November 2021.

Once McMullen relinquishes charge, he will become an adviser to the new CEO and will retire from the company on Oct. 31, the laboratory instrument maker said.

McMullen, who served as Agilent's CEO since 2015, transformed Agilent into a life-sciences and diagnostics company after the spin-off of the company's electronic measurement business, now Keysight Technologies KEYS.N.

