Agilent Launches Immunoassay Kit To Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it has launched its Dako SARS-CoV-2 IgG Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay or ELISA kit that is intended for the qualitative detection of immunoglobulin G or IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum or plasma.

The kit, which marks Agilent's entrance into SARS-CoV-2 testing in the US, has completed the notification process to the FDA.

The company plans to register the assay in other markets in 2021 including Canada, Europe, and selected Asia Pacific and Latin American countries.

In clinical study, the SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA kit is a highly accurate immunoassay with 98.9% sensitivity and 98.8% specificity, the company said.

