Agilent Is Confident It Will Recoup Sales Lost to the Coronavirus

Shares of the lab tools company Agilent were up Wednesday morning, after the company said Tuesday evening that it expects to recoup sales it has lost to the coronavirus epidemic. Analysts said the company’s confidence was good news for the market at large.

Agilent (ticker: A) reported earnings per share of 81 cents in the first quarter of its fiscal year, which ended at the end of January, meeting Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet. It reported sales of $1.3 billion for the quarter, slightly below the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.4 billion.

The company estimated that the epidemic had cost it $10 million in revenue in the first quarter. It said it expects earnings per share of between 72 cents and 76 cents in the second quarter, below the S&P Capital IQ Consensus of 78 cents per share, citing the impact of the coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

Agilent said, though, that its full-year sales outlook was unchanged, and that it would recover the lost sales in the second half of the year. “We believe a large portion of our China business that is currently being impacted by the coronavirus isn’t lost but rather is delayed,” President and CEO Michael McMullen said on an investor call Tuesday night.

In a note on Tuesday evening, SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda wrote that Agilent’s confidence that it will recoup sales later in the year was good news for the market as a whole. “To us Agilent remains an accurate lens to view China Coronavirus impact and recovery,” Souda wrote. That the company maintained its full-year guidance and expects to recover the lost revenue “should provide relief to investor concern about the pace of recovery in China.”

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar wrote that investors will be wondering whether management is right on that point. “The real question is whether the [second-half revenue] acceleration is believable or are there risks to numbers,” he said. “We think there are some reasons to be optimistic about the [second-half] ramp.”

Shares of Agilent are down 0.6% this year, and up 7.9% over the past 12 months. Even among life-sciences tools companies, which rely heavily on sales to China, Agilent is notably tied to the Chinese economy. The company earned 19% of its net revenue from China in the 12 months that ended Oct. 31.

Shares of Agilent were up 0.5% to $85.21 shortly after the market opened on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%.

