Agilent Gets FDA Approval For PD-L1 Companion Diagnostic On Dako Omnis

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx as a companion diagnostic or CDx to identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer who are appropriate for first-line monotherapy with KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab on the Dako Omnis platform.

Dako Omnis is Agilent's fully automated, walk-away solution for staining tumor samples that provides a flexible, high-throughput diagnostic service integrated into the core of the laboratory workflow.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States, with an estimated incidence of 142,000 deaths in 2019 alone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.