Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 22.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.63-$1.66 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, implying growth of 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Agilent expects earnings per share of $1.15-1.18 for the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, which indicates growth of 19.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 14.05%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s expanding product portfolio and strong end-market momentum must have been the key growth drivers in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s increasing investments in promising markets such as biopharma are anticipated to have served as tailwinds in the quarter under review.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Agilent strengthened its partnership with Visiopharm by signing an agreement for the global distribution of their pathology solutions. The deal has enabled Agilent to offer pathologists its portfolio of automated pathology staining solutions and Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD-marked AI-driven precision pathology software. This is expected to have impacted the fiscal fourth-quarter performance positively.



The growing momentum across the company’s pharmDx product line is expected to have contributed well to the quarterly performance.



Notably, Agilent expanded the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay in patients suffering from esophageal cancer in Europe in the quarter under review.



Agilent received FDA approval for its Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx, which can be used as an aid to identify patients suffering from early breast cancer with high risks of disease recurrence.



Further, Agilent’s PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx was labeled for use in identifying patients with triple-negative breast cancer for treatment with KEYTRUDA in the European Union.



Coming to segments, the company’s Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group is expected to have performed well in the quarter to be reported, owing to growth in the pharma market. Also, strength in cell analysis, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry is likely to have contributed well.



Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group is expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by growth in pharma and strength in genomics.



Cross Lab Group of the company is expected to have benefited from an improving lab operating environment.



Diagnostics and Genomics Group is likely to have gained from strong momentum across the product lines and the NASD GMP oligo business.



However, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds are expected to have been overhangs. The impacts of macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses are also expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

