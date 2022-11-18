Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $1.38-1.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating growth of 14.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Agilent’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have been driven by strength in the diversified businesses and growing customer demand.

Continuous growth in the biopharma and small molecule segments might have acted as a key catalyst for the pharma market during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Strong momentum in the chemical and energy market owing to increasing demand for chemicals and growing investment in the advanced materials space are likely to have been constant in the underlined quarter.

Strength in the Americas region and growth in the European businesses are expected to have remained tailwinds in the quarter under discussion.

Solid momentum across LC & LC-MS instruments; Spectroscopy, Consumables and Chemistries; and Cell Analysis platforms is anticipated to have contributed well to the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment’s revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAG is pegged at $1.03 billion, implying growth of 38% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment is likely to have benefited from strong performance across clinical cancer testing and NGS businesses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGG is pegged at $359 million, implying growth of 5.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Growth in instrument sales and a strong performance of lab activity in China are likely to have driven the Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment’s revenues in the quarter to be reported.

However, the impacts of the shutdown of NASD facility and the lockdown in China are expected to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Further, mounting expenses and macroeconomic headwinds are likely to have remained headwinds in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Agilent has an Earnings ESP of -0.72% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.

