Agilent (A) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 16.



For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.625-$1.650 billion, suggesting growth between 7.2% and 8.8% on a core basis from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.64 billion, implying growth of 3.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $1.20-1.22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, which indicates growth of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.94%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s solid momentum across the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment is expected to have driven its top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter. The strong environment in the pharma, and chemical and energy markets is likely to have been a major tailwind. Further, strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms are likely to have aided the segmental performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s solid execution of cross-lab strategy and growing momentum across the contract and on-demand services are expected to have benefited the performance of the Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment in the quarter under review.



The growing demand for genomics instrumentation and strength in Cancer Dx is expected to have accelerated revenue generation within the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment of the company.



Apart from these, expanding product portfolio and strong end-market momentum are anticipated to have been the key growth drivers in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, Agilent introduced the MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 software, which supports data generated by Agilent high-resolution LC/MS assessing oligonucleotide purity and sequence confirmation required for biopharma research.



The company collaborated with APC to combine their technologies for providing unique workflows to customers that support automated process analysis via liquid chromatography.



The impacts of all these endeavors are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming results.



However, lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have been major concerns. The impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are expected to have acted as other headwinds. The company’s mounting expenses are likely to get reflected in its fiscal third-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of -1.77% and a Zacks Rank #4.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ has an Earnings ESP of +17.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ’s earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share which matches the year-ago quarter’s reported figure..



Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



