Agilent (A) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 25.



For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.37-$1.39 billion, indicating core growth of 7-9% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 12.1%.



Earnings per share are expected to be 78-80 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share,which indicates growth of 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 16.85%, on average.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s expanding product portfolio and strong end-market momentum must have been the key growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the company’s increasing investments in promising markets, such as biopharma, are anticipated to have served as tailwinds in the quarter under review.



Further, in the fiscal second quarter, Agilent completed the buyout of Resolution Bioscience, which bolstered its capabilities in next-generation sequencing-based cancer diagnostics. This is expected tohave contributed well to the performance of the company’s diagnostics and genomics business.



Also, the acquisition is expected to have driven the company’s momentum across biopharma and clinical diagnostics customers.



Apart from this, the company introduced 8697 Headspace Sampler, which is expected to have added strength to its instrument intelligence capabilities. This has likely aided its performance in the pharmaceutical market and has benefited the Gas Phase Separations division in the fiscal second quarter.



Coming to segments, the company’s Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group is expected to have performed well in the quarter to be reported, owing togrowth in food and pharma markets. Also, strength in cell analysis, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry is likely to have contributed well.



Further, Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group is expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by growth in pharma and strength in genomics.



Also, Cross Lab Group of the company is expected to have benefited from an improving lab operating environment.



However, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds are expected to have been overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses are expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal second-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Digital Turbine APPS has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pure Storage PSTG currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.