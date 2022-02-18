Agilent (A) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 22.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.64-$1.66 billion, indicating growth of 5.9%-7.2% on both reported and core basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.65 billion, implying growth of 6.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $1.16-1.18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, which indicates growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 12.98%, on average.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Agilent’s solid momentum across the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment is expected to have driven its top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter. The strong environment in the pharma, and chemical and energy markets is likely to have been a major tailwind. Further, strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms are likely to have aided the segmental performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s solid execution of cross-lab strategy and growing momentum across the contract and on-demand services are expected to have benefited the performance of the Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment in the quarter under review.



The growing demand for genomics instrumentation and strength in Cancer Dx is expected to have accelerated revenue generation within the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment of the company.



Apart from these, expanding product portfolio and strong end-market momentum must have been the key growth drivers in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal first quarter, Agilent unveiled the Agilent 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF, advancements to the VWorks automation software suite, and AssayMAP large capacity cartridges for improvement in the analysis of proteins and peptides to rapidly develop new protein-based therapeutics in biopharma.



It released the Agilent Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, featuring new pharma-oriented workflow solutions incorporating advanced experimental design and analysis tools.



The impacts of all these endeavors are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming results.

However, the coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions are expected to have persisted. Also, the impacts of the company’s mounting expenses are likely to get reflected in its fiscal first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



NetApp NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetApp is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



American Electric Power AEP has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



American Electric Power is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 8.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



Zscaler ZS has an Earnings ESP of +2.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Zscaler is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 10% from the prior-year reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.