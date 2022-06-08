Agilent (A) to Provide Genomics Innovation Via New Tie-Ups

Agilent Technologies A recently collaborated with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA NVDA.

Per the terms of the deal, Agilent will leverage Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud G5g instances, NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA Clara Parabricks’ advanced genomics analysis capabilities for improving processing speeds for variant calling workflows on its cloud-native Alissa Reporter software.

With the integration of NVIDIA Clara Parabricks platform into the Alissa secondary analysis pipelines, clinical labs and researchers can avail quick panel-specific data analysis solutions in a secure manner.

On the back of this partnership, Agilent aims to provide streamlined workflow solutions for its SureSelect family of next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays, which include a wide range of custom and catalog panels.

Notably, SureSelect panels are widely used to enrich samples for specific genes of interest as they ensure a cost-effective targeted sequencing process. With Amazon AWS’ cloud-based analysis expertise and NVIDIA’s compute capabilities, Agilent will advance this process and provide advanced analytical solutions in the genomics space.

Key Prospects

The recent tie-up with Amazon’s AWS and NVIDIA is anticipated to help Agilent expand its presence in the booming genomics market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising demand for genome sequencing for the diagnosis of critical diseases like cancer. Growing adoption of new products and software for storage, sequencing and analysis of large DNA information is further driving this market.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the market is expected to reach $94.7 billion in 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 19.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Also, a Grand View Research report states that the market is likely to see a CAGR of 15.4% during the same period.

A Slew of Partnerships

Agilent is consistently building partnerships to provide advanced technological solutions to serve its customers better.

Apart from the recent alliance, Agilent collaborated with APC Ltd., a provider of innovative small molecule and large molecule process design and process development solutions. Per the terms of the agreement, A aims to help customers in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry develop higher quality drugs faster.

Moreover, Agilent is working with the Advanced Mammalian Biomanufacturing Innovation Center to advance technologies and bring innovative measurement tools for bioprocess development, and biomolecular, cell and gene-based therapeutics manufacturing applications.

Agilent also joined forces with Virtual Control whereby it integrated the latter’s advanced artificial intelligence technology into its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry platforms to enhance lab productivity.

