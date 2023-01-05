Agilent (A) to Expand Portfolio With Avida Biomed Acquisition

Agilent Technologies A made an announcement to take over an early-stage life sciences company, Avida Biomed.

Avida Biomed develops high-performance target enrichment workflows to aid clinical researchers using next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches in studying cancer.

The company offers genomics tools, which enable simultaneous genomic and DNA methylation profiling from a single sample, while maintaining sensitivity or specificity.

Avida Biomed’s chemistries and assays are compatible with Agilent’s automation platforms, Magnis and Bravo. The compatibility will enable efficient scaling of research experiments and routine sample testing.

Acquisition Benefits

The acquisition of Avida Biomed will highly complement Agilent’s SureSelect portfolio and NGS offerings. It will add strength to A’s portfolio of clinical research solutions.

With the takeover of Avida Biomed, Agilent aims to strengthen its presence in the booming clinical research and diagnostics markets.

On the back of Avida Biomed’s technology, Agilent will enable scientists working in precision medicine to develop approaches for a variety of clinical applications.

This will help Agilent gain momentum among clinical researchers and scientists, which, in turn, will drive its top-line growth in the days ahead.

Consequently, this will help the company win the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.

Shares of Agilent have gained 2.1% in the past year against the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.4%.

Growing Portfolio of Solutions

The recent announcement of acquiring Avida Biomed bodes well with Agilent’s growing initiatives toward expanding portfolio offerings to better serve its customers.

Apart from the latest move, Agilent released enhanced 8700 LDIR Chemical Imaging System for the analysis of microplastics in environmental samples.

The company also introduced the MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 software, which supports data generated by Agilent high-resolution LC/MS assessing oligonucleotide purity and sequence confirmation required for biopharma research.

Agilent collaborated with APC Ltd. to combine their technologies and develop unique workflows to cater to the needs of customers in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry.

We believe that the growing portfolio offerings will continue to help Agilent strengthen its presence in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets.

