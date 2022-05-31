Agilent (A) to Attract Biopharma Customers With APC Tie-Up

Agilent Technologies A is consistently building partnerships to provide advanced technological solutions to its customers.

This is evident from the fact that Agilent recently tied up with APC Ltd., a provider of innovative small molecule and large molecule process design and process development solutions.

Per the terms, both companies will offer unique workflows to customers by combining their technologies.

The technologies-enabled workflows will support automated process analysis via liquid chromatography (LC).

On the back of this collaboration, Agilent aims to help customers in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry develop higher quality drugs faster.

This is expected to help A gain momentum across customers in the underlined industry, which in turn, is likely to contribute to top-line growth in the days ahead.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Teeming Prospects

The recent partnership is anticipated to help A expand its presence in the booming biopharmaceutical market.

The biopharmaceutical market has been significantly growing of late owing to the increasing number of geriatric population and the rising chronic diseases. Further, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is prompting the biopharmaceutical companies to develop COVID-related vaccines, thus creating growth in this market.

Per the Mordor Intelligence report, the underlined market is expected to reach $534.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027.

Further, the latest collaboration might aid Agilent penetrate the increasing pharmaceutical market which is likely to hit $1.7 trillion by 2025, seeing a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2025, per a Research and Markets report.

Solid Portfolio

The recent alliance bodes well for Agilent as it makes consistent efforts to strengthen its portfolio offerings.

Recently, A incorporated advanced artificial intelligence technology developed by Virtual Control into its gas chromatography and mass spectrometry platforms to enhance lab productivity.

In addition, Agilent released the Agilent Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, featuring new pharma-oriented workflow solutions incorporating advanced experimental design and analysis tools.

The introductionof the Agilent 8697 Headspace Sampler with integrated gas chromatography communication in the pharmaceutical space remains a positive.

We believe that these endeavors will continue to benefit Agilentin gaining strong momentum in the various end-markets that it serves.

