Agilent (A) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Agilent Technologies (A) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Americas : $667 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $667 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Net Revenue- Asia Pacific : $573 million compared to the $630.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $573 million compared to the $630.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Net Revenue- Europe : $432 million versus $395.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $432 million versus $395.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group : $927 million versus $929.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.

: $927 million versus $929.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group : $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $377.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $377.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group : $349 million versus $350.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $349 million versus $350.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue by End Markets- Food : $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.74 million.

: $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.74 million. Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics : $164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.83 million.

: $164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.83 million. Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and Energy : $378 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $375.11 million.

: $378 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $375.11 million. Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government : $146 million compared to the $139.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $146 million compared to the $139.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical : $592 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $593.87 million.

: $592 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $593.87 million. Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical: $241 million versus $241.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Agilent have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

