Agilent (A) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies (A) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.58 billion, down 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical' will likely reach $569.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' reaching $149.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' to reach $236.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' will reach $341.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' will reach $396.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' should come in at $151.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group' to come in at $749.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group' stands at $433.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' at $146.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agilent here>>>



Agilent shares have witnessed a change of +11.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), A is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.