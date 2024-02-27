Agilent (A) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Agilent Technologies (A) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +6.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Americas : $630 million versus $620.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $630 million versus $620.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Net Revenue- Asia Pacific : $570 million compared to the $531.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

: $570 million compared to the $531.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year. Net Revenue- Europe : $458 million compared to the $405.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.

: $458 million compared to the $405.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year. Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group : $407 million versus $331.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.

: $407 million versus $331.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change. Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group : $846 million versus $848.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.

: $846 million versus $848.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change. Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group : $405 million versus $384.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $405 million versus $384.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials : $392 million compared to the $361.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $392 million compared to the $361.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics : $166 million versus $159.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $166 million versus $159.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical : $228 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

: $228 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government : $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical : $565 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $548.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

: $565 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $548.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%. Revenue by End Markets- Food: $157 million versus $147.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

Shares of Agilent have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

