Agilent (A) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies (A) will report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.57 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group' stands at $331.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group' of $848.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' will reach $384.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' to come in at $361.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' will likely reach $159.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' at $225.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' will reach $134.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical' reaching $548.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' should arrive at $147.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Americas' will reach $620.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Asia Pacific' to reach $531.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Europe' should come in at $405.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Agilent shares have recorded returns of +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), A will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

