Agilent (A) Launches Two Products in Mass Spectrometry

Agilent Technologies A recently launched two products — the Agilent 6470B Triple Quadrupole LC/MS (6470 LC/TQ) system and the Agilent RapidFire 400 system — at the ASMS 2020 Reboot, the interactive, online version of the annual conference of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry.

With the latest launch, the company aims at strengthening the mass spectrometry business on a global scale. The Mass Spectrometry systems address the needs of various verticals namely, the pharma, biopharma, food, environmental and life science.

A Few Words About the Products

The 6470B system helps to boost system uptime through enhancements and thereby improve overall system performance. When used by customers, the new system offers greater data fidelity, reproducibility and sensitivity. In addition, it can be easily be integrated into existing analytical labs. It offers quicker routine maintenance through the addition of VacShield technology.

The second product, RapidFire 400 system will help to provide very quick results and enable greater sample stability through optional sample cooling. The system has barcode reading for sample tracking. Moreover, it is integrated with the Ultivo LC/TQ system that reduces lab space requirements.

Significance of the Launch

Per the company, the two new systems will provide customers increased sample throughput, bring in more stability and speed up the overall process of generating results. Agilent claims that the latest products will help to detect target compounds in a very short span of time, thereby maximizing throughput.

Industry Prospects

Per data from Markets and Markets, the mass spectrometry market is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Key factors driving the market are increasing global R&D investments and technological advancements of life science instrumentation.

Given the market’s growth potential, the products launch has been timed well.

