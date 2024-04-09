Agilent (A) is Set for Analytica 2024 With Advanced Products

Agilent Technologies A is set to showcase a slew of new products at Analytica 2024, to be held between Apr 9 and Apr 12.



The company will showcase its newly upgraded BioTek Cytation C10 Confocal Imaging Reader, featuring water immersion and confocal spinning-disk technologies for improved image quality, minimized effects on live-cell samples, and enhanced clarity for thicker samples. Agilent will also showcase Advanced Dilution System (ADS 2).



Additionally, the Agilent 1290 Infinity II Bio Online LC Solution, along with the MAST aseptic sampling system and Merck Bioreactors, will be showcased, highlighting Agilent’s versatility in bioprocessing applications.



The product portfolio will also include an automated capillary electrophoresis instrument, ProteoAnalyzer, that simplifies protein quality control by assessing both reduced and non-reduced samples.



Agilent is expected to gain solid traction across pharma and biopharma, food and environment, chemical and energy, advanced materials, and molecular biology and cell analysis laboratories on the back of the above-mentioned products.

Strengthening Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for Agilent’s growing efforts toward strengthening its overall product portfolio across various end markets.



Notably, the company’s recent launch of ADS 2 addresses the problems of auto-dilution adoption. It enhances workflow efficiency within the laboratory by integrating with Agilent auto-samplers, ICP-OES and ICP-MS instruments and software.



Further, Agilent partnered with Incyte INCY to develop companion diagnostics for Incyte's hematology and oncology portfolio by leveraging its expertise in IVD assay development.



The Incyte collaboration will allow Agilent to expand its biomarker portfolio, boosting its presence in the precision oncology sector.



Additionally, the company plans to introduce new cell analysis, genomics, digital pathology and companion diagnostics solutions to highlight its advancement in cancer research and diagnostics at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

To Conclude

All the above-mentioned endeavors to bolster the product portfolio are expected to aid Agilent’s overall financial performance in the near term.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and softening demand in China remain concerning for the company. Agilent’s shares have gained 3.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 7.3% growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 total revenues is $1.58 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.8%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, exhibiting a year-over-year decline of 6.3%.

