Agilent (A) Expands Presence in LC Market With New Systems

Agilent Technologies A recently unveiled three InfinityLab Bio Liquid Chromatography (LC) systems specifically designed to address the requirements of the biopharma industry. It is worth mentioning that the launch is integral to its portfolio of Bio LC solutions.



Notably, the three systems are — 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with High-Speed Pump, 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with Flexible Pump and 1260 Infinity II Prime Bio LC System. These solutions are designed to provide a universal LC platform for laboratories, deliver InfinityLab LC reliability and performance with bio-analysis capability and resistance to difficult analytical situations.



Based on Bio LC core systems, the company also introduced various new workflow solutions, which include a new biocompatible 2D-LC, method development and a new Online LC solution ideal for process monitoring as well as process analytical technology. These solutions are supposed to complement the company’s existing bio-analytical LC quadruple time-of-flight mass spectrometry (LC/Q-TOF MS), size exclusion chromatography and bio-purification solutions.



The expanded portfolio is likely to strengthen Agilent’s presence in the growing global liquid chromatography instruments market, which, per a report by The Expresswire mentioned in MarketWatch, is likely to hit $5.5 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Competition in Liquid Chromatography Market Heats Up

The liquid chromatography market is expanding of late owing to its increased usage in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as in research purposes. Due to its growing demand, government organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific are investing heavily for the development of liquid chromatography.



Agilent’s new systems are expected to boost its competitive prowess in this particular market against the likes of Waters Corp. WAT, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, PerkinElmer PKI, Danaher, Shimadzu Corp. and others.



Markedly, Waters recently launched a liquid chromatography system named Waters Arc Premier System, which is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.



Meanwhile, earlier this month, Thermo Fisher Scientific joined forces with Newomics for developing a new liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) platform for precision medicine and supporting LC-MS proteomics and biopharmaceutical applications.



Moreover, earlier in March of this year, PerkinElmer acquired ES Industries to add ES Industries’ columns and chemistries to its LC consumables portfolio and boosted its reach across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, chemicals, food safety and environment industries.

Expanding Product Portfolio Provides Agilent an Edge

Agilent’s initiatives intend to expand the product portfolio and deliver innovative technology solutions in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets.



Earlier this month, the company released a new exome design named SureSelect Human All Exon V8 that delivers extensive and latest coverage of protein coding regions from RefSeq, CCDS and GENCODE in both clinical and translational research.



In addition, in mid-March of this year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company introduced the Agilent 8697 Headspace Sampler with integrated gas chromatography communication in the pharmaceutical space. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Moreover, in mid-February of this year, Agilent launched the Agilent Seahorse XF HS Miniplate for the Agilent Seahorse XF HS Mini Analyzer to help the immunology and disease researchers improve immune cell metabolic analysis.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.