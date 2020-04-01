Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) closed at $1.86 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer of prescription contraceptive products for women had lost 19.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGRX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 30.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGRX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.29% lower. AGRX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

