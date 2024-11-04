News & Insights

Agile Group’s Strong Pre-sales Performance in 2024

November 04, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Agile Group Holdings (HK:3383) has released an update.

Agile Group Holdings reported an impressive pre-sale value of RMB1.39 billion for October 2024, with a gross floor area of 118,000 sq.m. and an average selling price of RMB11,824 per sq.m. Over the first ten months of the year, the Group achieved a pre-sale value of RMB13.56 billion, reflecting solid performance in the property market.

