Agile Group’s Strong Pre-sales Performance in 2024

Agile Group Holdings reported an impressive pre-sale value of RMB1.39 billion for October 2024, with a gross floor area of 118,000 sq.m. and an average selling price of RMB11,824 per sq.m. Over the first ten months of the year, the Group achieved a pre-sale value of RMB13.56 billion, reflecting solid performance in the property market.

