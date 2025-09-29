Agile Group Holdings (SEHK:3383) Price Target Increased by 49.83% to 0.71

The average one-year price target for Agile Group Holdings (SEHK:3383) has been revised to HK$0.71 / share. This is an increase of 49.83% from the prior estimate of HK$0.47 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.40 to a high of HK$1.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.46% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agile Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3383 is 0.02%, an increase of 49.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 185,538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 65,417K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,925K shares , representing a decrease of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 50.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,022K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,935K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,851K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 7.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,990K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 10,518K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,378K shares , representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.