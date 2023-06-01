AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:3383) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 2.27

The average one-year price target for AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:3383) has been revised to 2.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 2.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 3.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3383 is 0.07%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 131,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,461K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 17,691K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,469K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,640K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,470K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 37.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,990K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,238K shares, representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 20.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,634K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 15.00% over the last quarter.

