AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:3383) Price Target Decreased by 14.27% to 1.85

The average one-year price target for AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1 (HKEX:3383) has been revised to 1.85 / share. This is an decrease of 14.27% from the prior estimate of 2.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 3.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD HKD.1. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3383 is 0.03%, a decrease of 53.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.17% to 149,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,747K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,461K shares, representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 23.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,230K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,640K shares, representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 20.19% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 18,979K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,691K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 42.09% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,990K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,636K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,634K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3383 by 39.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

