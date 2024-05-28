News & Insights

AGI Unveils Progress in 2023 Sustainability Goals

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has released an update.

Ag Growth International Inc. has showcased its dedication to sustainability in its latest 2023 report, highlighting notable advances in employee safety, engagement, and a significant commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The report, aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, also emphasizes AGI’s contributions toward global food security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These strides reflect the company’s broader sustainability strategy and the ‘One AGI’ culture promoted among its global workforce.

