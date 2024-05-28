AGI Unveils Progress in 2023 Sustainability Goals

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has released an update.

Ag Growth International Inc. has showcased its dedication to sustainability in its latest 2023 report, highlighting notable advances in employee safety, engagement, and a significant commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The report, aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, also emphasizes AGI’s contributions toward global food security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These strides reflect the company’s broader sustainability strategy and the ‘One AGI’ culture promoted among its global workforce.

For further insights into TSE:AFN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.