AGI Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has released an update.

Ag Growth International Inc. has successfully conducted its annual shareholders meeting, with a strong turnout of 59% of its outstanding shares represented. Shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions, including the election of directors, appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, and the approval of executive compensation. AGI continues to be a key player in providing essential equipment and solutions for the global food storage, transport, and processing industries.

