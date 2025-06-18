AGI Incoming: Sooner Than You Think, Bigger Than You Can Imagine

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is no longer a distant dream. It stands to be one of the most disruptive – and profitable – technological shifts of our lifetime.

That’s right. It’s not something your grandkids will grapple with in 2080. It’s something you will see unfold within the next few years… perhaps before the next time you have to renew your passport.

For decades, experts said AGI was 30 to 50 years away. Most people dismissed it as science fiction. But that assumption could cost investors a fortune… because it’s dead-wrong.

The exponential progress AI models have made over the past few years – going from low-level GPTs to fully replacing human jobs in software, finance, customer service, and beyond – has the tech world’s leading minds fast-tracking their AGI predictions.

Now it seems the consensus among some of the biggest icons in tech is that AGI is merely a few years away. Indeed, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk, and Nvidia’s (NVDA) Jensen Huang all believe we could achieve AGI by 2030.

That has huge implications – potentially trillions in new market value… and the chance for early investors to catch a once-in-a-generation wealth wave.

That’s why today, we’re digging into the flourishing trends fueling this race, the key signals the smartest insiders are watching, and the three types of stocks best positioned to soar as AGI reshapes the world.

Big Tech Bets Big: AGI Is No Longer a Distant Dream

If you want proof of rising hope that AGI is just around the corner, look no further than Mark Zuckerberg’s latest move.

Meta (META) just formed a new superintelligence team of about 50 elite researchers and engineers, handpicked from the world’s top labs. Some of these folks are reportedly being paid up to $10 million a year – not in stock options or RSUs but cold, hard cash.

That’s not “tinker in the lab” money. That’s “build me an AGI before my next birthday” money.

And if Meta is seriously paying 50 engineers a $10 million salary, that means Mark Zuckerberg is pouring $500 million per year into AGI development…

You don’t spend that volume of money for something that won’t pay off for decades.

No. Zuckerberg is investing half a billion dollars because he expects to see ROI from that team very soon.

And Meta isn’t alone here:

OpenAI’s Stargate initiative is backed by a $500 billion investment through 2029 ⁠– including an initial $100 billion rollout – to build a network of mega-data centers powering AGI, each drawing hundreds of megawatts (comparable to a small city).

is backed by a $500 billion investment through 2029 ⁠– including an initial $100 billion rollout – to build a network of mega-data centers powering AGI, each drawing hundreds of megawatts (comparable to a small city). Anthropic has secured $8 billion from Amazon ( AMZN ) and $2 billion from Alphabet ( GOOGL ), and CEO Dario Amodei publicly predicts AGI could arrive as early as 2026 or 2027.

has secured $8 billion from ( ) and $2 billion from ( ), and CEO Dario Amodei publicly predicts AGI could arrive as early as 2026 or 2027. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis forecasts AGI within five to 10 years, stating the lab is “likely less than a decade away” and is actively building infrastructure now.

CEO Demis Hassabis forecasts AGI within five to 10 years, stating the lab is “likely less than a decade away” and is actively building infrastructure now. Elon Musk’s xAI has raised over $12 billion in funding and built the 200,000‑GPU “Colossus” supercomputer in Memphis (online since December 2024). And Musk has said AGI “smarter than the smartest human” could arrive within two years.

See the common thread?

Tech visionaries and AI industry leaders are either acting like or actually saying that AGI will arrive within the next few years.

The timeline for AGI has shrunk dramatically – and fast.

From GPT to AGI, The Exponential Leap Is Underway

To some, the idea that AGI may just be two years away sounds crazy.

But that’s how exponential technological progress works. Just look at the graph below and how the rate of innovation has gone vertical in recent years.

And that doesn’t even account for the world’s latest developments.

Back in 2019, AI was a buzzword; a concept stuck in research labs. Three years later, in late 2022, it was just creeping out of development in its first consumer-use product, ChatGPT.

Fast forward to today… less than three years after that late-2022 launch… and AI is everywhere.

400 million people use ChatGPT every week.

every week. Meta AI serves over 1 billion weekly users.

serves over 1 billion weekly users. Google’s Gemini has over 350 million weekly users.

AI is writing code, designing websites, crafting articles, analyzing stocks, interior designing, planning trips, creating video games, and so much more.

In other words…

From 2019 to 2022, AI crawled from research lab projects to nascent consumer product.

But from 2022 to 2025, it sprinted from largely useless to corporate and personal ubiquity.

What will happen over the next three years?

Perhaps the dawn of AGI.

How to Invest in the AGI Revolution: 3 Stock Categories to Watch

Let’s not sugarcoat it: This pace and magnitude of radical change will make a lot of people uncomfortable.

Entire industries will be transformed. White-collar work, once thought safe, will be automated. Creative professions will evolve. Even those in blue-collar jobs could be replaced as smarter AI makes way for highly capable robotic laborers.

There will be pain and displacement. Indeed, change always causes friction.

But for those who embrace this future and position themselves wisely, the upside here is enormous.

We’re talking about potentially the biggest wealth-creation opportunity since the dawn of the internet…

Maybe even bigger.

So, how do you protect yourself? Better yet, how do you benefit from this tidal wave of change?

You invest in AI. And we see three types of stocks thriving into and throughout the Age of AGI.

Foundational stocks – the firms building the large-language models and hosting the compute on top of which AGI is built. Think Meta, Microsoft ( MSFT ), Amazon, and Alphabet.

– the firms building the large-language models and hosting the compute on top of which AGI is built. Think Meta, ( ), Amazon, and Alphabet. Infrastructure stocks – the picks and shovels of this revolution: chips, cloud, networking. Think Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), Broadcom ( AVGO ), Marvell ( MRVL ), Arm ( ARM ), and more.

– the picks and shovels of this revolution: chips, cloud, networking. Think Nvidia, ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), and more. Application stocks – companies applying AI to transform industries: healthcare, robotics, automation, defense, finance. Think Palantir (PLTR), Tempus AI (TEM), Symbotic (SYM), Axon (AXON), Duolingo (DUOL), etc.

The future belongs to those who see it coming – and act.

What’s Next as the ‘Gentle Singularity’ Unfolds

OpenAI’s Sam Altman recently called the rapid emergence of AGI the “gentle singularity.” And as we’ve outlined, the AI industry’s biggest players are all racing to achieve it.

But here’s what most folks are missing: AGI won’t stay trapped in the cloud. Instead, it’s going physical.

The future is embodied intelligence – machines that can see, move, learn, and build in the real world.

And we think Tesla’s Optimus robot may be the opening act.

Elon Musk believes Optimus could become “the most valuable product in history.” Even CNBC reports this breakthrough tech could create $25 trillion in economic value.

And a little-known announcement coming July 21 may mark the start of a new industrial revolution; one that turns humanoid robots into the next trillion-dollar profit wave.

We just released an urgent new briefing focused on this shift – including how to invest in the robotics surge Tesla is igniting.

