AGI Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Alamos Gold AGI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings has moved down 12.50% over the past 60 days to 49 cents per share. The figure, however, indicates solid 96% growth from the year-ago quarter.

AGI’s Earnings Surprise History

In the trailing four quarters, Alamos Gold’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one quarter, beat the mark in two quarters and missed in one quarter. The company has an average negative earnings surprise of 1.06%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for AGI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alamos Gold this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AGI is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Alamos Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Alamos Gold’s Q4 Performance

Last month, the company announced its fourth-quarter 2025 production numbers, offering an insight into how it is likely to have fared in the quarter.

Alamos Gold reported total production of 141,500 ounces, up 1% year over year. Higher output from the Island Gold District (up 8%) and the Mulatos District (up 3%) was partially offset by a 9% decline at the Young-Davidson mine.

Production, however, came in slightly below expectations, mainly due to weather-related downtime in late December that affected operations at the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson.

The company sold 142,149 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $3,997 per ounce. This resulted in a record quarterly revenues of $568 million (including silver sales). The average realized gold price, however, was below the London PM Fix price. This was due to the delivery of the final 12,346 ounces under the gold prepayment facility executed in July 2024 that was based on the prepaid price of $2,524 per ounce. With this, AGI has duly completed the prepayment obligation.

In the year-ago quarter, Alamos Gold had sold 141,258 ounces of gold at a realized price of $2,632 per ounce, resulting in revenues of $375.8 million.

Overall, Alamos Gold’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been driven by stronger sales volumes, higher realized gold prices and lower costs, despite minor production headwinds.

Alamos Gold’s Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold have appreciated 102.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 143.8% growth.

Performance of A Gold Mining Stock in Q4

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $3.56 billion, up roughly 60.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion.

