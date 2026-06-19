AGI Cuts Q2 Production Outlook on Young-Davidson Operational Hurdles

Alamos Gold Inc. AGI announced that production at its Young-Davidson Mine was impacted due to two seismic events that resulted in unplanned downtime for power loss in May and lower grades mined in the second quarter of 2026. Due to these headwinds, Alamos Gold lowered its production expectation at Young-Davidson to be in line with the first quarter.

AGI Lowers Q2 Production Outlook

The company expects the second-quarter production between 130,000 and 135,000 ounces, indicating a 12% dip from previous guidance at mid-point. The downside is due to lower production at Young-Davidson, as well as the timing of the recovery of ounces at La Yaqui Grande.



AGI expects mining rates to average 5,000 tons per day for the remainder of the year. Given the lower mining rates from the Young-Davidson Mine through the second half of the year, AGI expects full-year production to be below the low end of its guidance, with costs above the full-year guidance. The company previously expected 2026 production to be 570,000-650,000 ounces, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,500-1,600 per ounce.



However, the company’s Island Gold District operations are expected to partially offset the headwinds. With a solid ongoing performance, the Island Gold District is well-positioned to achieve its full-year guidance of 290,000-330,000 ounces. Backed by this, AGI expects stronger production in the second half of 2026.

Alamos Gold’s Other Updates

AGI repurchased and eliminated all remaining forward sale contracts due in the second half of 2026, totaling 35,000 ounces at an average price of $1,821 per ounce. Following a repurchase and elimination of 15,000 ounces in the first quarter, the company has already retired 279,000 ounces. This represents 85% of 329,000 ounces of forward contracts inherited from Argonaut Gold in July 2024.



The company is now actively looking for opportunities to retire the final 50,000 ounces scheduled to mature in the first half of 2027.

AGI’s Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold have appreciated 37.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 53.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

AGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB and FTSE flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 186% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L.B. Foster’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating a 152% year-over-year upsurge. FSTR has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%. L.B. Foster’s shares have gained 4.9% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have soared 90.5% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.