AGGY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ETF (Symbol: AGGY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.39, changing hands as low as $53.33 per share. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGGY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.21 per share, with $54.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.