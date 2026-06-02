Aggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky Stocks

Insiders are aggressively buying stocks like HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), Sportsradar Group (NYSE: RAD), and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT), highlighting three very different risk/reward setups.

While risks are present, the upside potential is great. The question is whether these companies can execute their strategies, navigate headwinds, and prove their naysayers wrong. Missteps and unexpected hurdles will be reflected in the stock prices.

HeartBeam: A Heartbeat Away From Higher Prices

HeartBeam is an emerging med-tech start-up on the cusp of commercializing its technology, which includes a credit-card-sized electrocardiogram (ECG) device.

Initial FDA clearances have been granted, setting the stage for revenue to begin this year. The primary catalyst is sales growth, but there are hurdles to overcome—specifically, convincing heart clinics to adopt the new system and working hard to get FDA approval for expanded use, including home use.

Insiders buying shares include numerous directors and the CFO, who bought in tandem, taking advantage of a public offering instead of buying on the open market.

Their action signals confidence in the outlook, helps to offset the new dilution, and is echoed by analysts and institutions. The stock has a consensus Moderate Buy rating from the eight analysts who cover HeartBeam, with a 60% Buy-side bias and 390% upside at the consensus price target. Even the lowest price target provides substantial upside, about 185%, suggesting a robust upside potential.

The primary risk is cash burn. The recent offering helped bolster the balance sheet, providing a clear runway through year-end, but did not rule out a future need. Among the risks are a slower adoption rate and revenue ramp, regulatory hurdles and the potential for recall. Factors that may affect the adoption rate include insurance reimbursement rates, which affect end-user profitability. Other risks include low liquidity for its stock and potential for violent price swings.

Sportradar: Insider Buying Meets Short-Seller Pressure

Sportradar’s stock price is oversold and poised to rebound by mid-2026, but there are risks for its market. Not only is it facing regulatory scrutiny for practices in previous years, but a short-seller report has raised an alarm. Short-sellers allege the company's business is grounded in black-and-gray sports-betting markets, setting the stage for the loss of legitimate business and license cancellations.

Insiders buying stock include numerous directors and the CEO, who made multiple purchases in Q2. They own approximately 4% of the stock and have significant skin in the game. Their purchases are compounded by institutions that own more than 50% of the stock and have been aggressively accumulating it.

While some institutions have sold, more have bought, leading to a trailing-12-month balance of approximately $1.5 to $1, with activity ramping in Q2. The Q2 activity reveals primarily buying, with a pace of more than $10 to $1.

Analyst sentiment trends have contributed to SRAD’s price decline, but this market has outpaced the trend. As it stands, SRAD stock has a consensus Moderate Buy rating from the 19 analysts who cover it, with a 68% Buy-side bias, and more than 75% of upside at the consensus price target.

While the trend points to the low end, most revisions assume a substantial double-digit upside, and the low target sets a price floor that has yet to be broken.

Granite Ridge: Insiders Buy High Yield

Granite Ridge is a non-operated oil exploration and production company holding a portfolio of properties in key U.S. production regions. The company partners with proven operators, relying on them to maintain crews and field operations, while generating revenue from its oil share.

Insiders are buying in 2026 to signal confidence in the cash flow, the stock's low value, and dividend safety. The dividend is a critical factor, as this stock yields nearly 9%. Insiders who bought include several directors, the CEO, and the CFO. The group collectively owns about 8% of the stock.

Institutions are also buying. They own only 30% of the shares but provide ample support, buying at a pace of more than $2 to $1.

Analysts, however, are less bullish on the stock, with recent downgrades resulting in a consensus Reduce rating. The single analyst who issued a price target calls for more than 100% upside relative to consensus.

The biggest risk is cash flow and cash burn. While well-capitalized with healthy cash flow, the aggressive growth strategy is burning cash as costs rise. The risk is to the dividend, which is well above 100% of earnings.

Chart price action shows a bottom for this market and the potential for a rebound. The caveat is that a range is in place and upside is limited. The likely outcome is that this market remains below $6 in 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.