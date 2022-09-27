Aggressive Fed Sets Tone for Difficult Times Ahead

We have just had another FOMC meeting and, as expected by the markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) raised the Federal Funds interest rate by 75 basis points for an unprecedented third time in a row. And if current market predictions are correct, we may also be set for a fourth similarly-sized interest rate rise at the next FOMC meeting at the beginning of November too. The likelihood of a year-end interest rate level of between 4.25 and 4.5% therefore is seen as probable. This coming after a long period of near zero interest rates, will certainly provide a considerable shock to the markets and, in conjunction with other Fed monetary tightening measures already in place, would certainly precipitate a recessionary period for the U.S. economy.

Although the Fed itself will probably deny this, recession may be one of its tools in its attempts to bring inflation down to what this observer sees as a currently unachievable 2% target rate. There are too many contributory external factors outside of the Fed’s direct control contributing to high global inflation levels and many of these will persist for as long as the war in Ukraine continues. With both sides seemingly totally inflexible in their aims, there looks to be no end in sight to this conflict. President Putin’s Russia seems to be prepared to escalate matters in search of something that can be presented as a victory, while the Ukrainians seem adamant that they should regain their lost territories, including Crimea. With no compromise in sight from either side, the war could go on and on.

But what of the U.S. economy and the markets? The past month has seen some dire warnings from such investment heavyweights as Stanley Druckenmiller, Ray Dalio and Carl Icahn among others, all of whom are predicting some extraordinarily difficult times ahead. In this they have been joined by Goldman Sachs which has suggested that equities could fall a further 10 -15% - they are already down substantially in 2022.

On the slightly brighter side, JP Morgan although warning that the U.S. is definitely heading into recession territory, if it is not already there, feels that the Fed has the weapons to pull the economy out of it if it feels the recession is biting too deeply. It could perhaps start to lower interest rates again next year if the recessionary landing is looking too hard.

So far the rise in interest rates has given the dollar index a sharp boost against competitive currencies except, perhaps curiously, the Russian ruble. The USDX is at 113 as I write and this high level has also been negative for precious metals which have fallen quite sharply, although not by as much as equities year to date.

For example, the Nasdaq composite index has fallen by over 30% year to date while gold is only down 9% in U.S. dollar terms, although is actually up in a number of other currencies, like the Australian dollar, which has also depreciated sharply against its U.S. counterpart. It is also quite appreciably higher in the pound sterling where the parity against the dollar has been particularly hard hit by the latest fiscal moves from the new Truss-led Administration. In these currencies, and many others including the Euro and the Japanese Yen, gold is doing an excellent job as a safe haven investment in making good gains in value year to date.

Keep an eye on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)’s Fedwatch Tool for a snapshot view of how the market sees likely Fed action at the forthcoming FOMC meetings on a day-to-day basis. It can fluctuate strongly, particularly around official inflation data releases, but is a great indicator of the direction equity markets may be about to take.

However, we would advise against most equity investment for now as the equity markets may have some way to fall yet. An exception may be gold stocks which could well have been oversold as the major miners should all be decently profitable even at current lower gold prices. There is also a probability, in the writers opinion, that the enormous U.S. debt position, and the cost of servicing this at the higher interest rate levels, will eat into the dollar valuation and that this will start to reduce thus benefiting precious metals prices. We shall see. Maybe there is some light at the end of the investment tunnel.

By Lawrie Williams for Sharps Pixley

