Aggressive Allocation and Government Bond: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were mixed. Among the top ETFs, SPY gain 0.1%, DIA was up 0.5%, and QQQ moved 0.7% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

AOA : Volume 7.27 Times Average

This aggressive allocation ETF was in the spotlight as around 396,858 shares moved hands compared with an average 54,580 shares a day. We also saw great price movement as AOA added 0.45% in the last session. The big move was largely the result of a crash in the market last week, which supported the need for diversification. The fund has about 81.95% exposure to equities followed by 17.34% focus on fixed income. The fund was up 0.3% past month.

SCHO : Volume 2.85 Times Average

This government bond ETF was under the microscope as 3.14 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 1.10 million shares and came as SCHO added 0.2% in the last trading session. SCHO was flat in a month’s time.

