Aggreko shares surge on possible 2.25 bln pound buyout proposal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Aggreko said on Friday it was in talks over a possible 2.25 billion pound ($3.09 billion) buyout proposal for the British equipment rental company from a consortium of private equity groups TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital, sending its shares soaring 38%.

Adds shares, detail, background

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aggreko AGGK.L said on Friday it was in talks over a possible 2.25 billion pound ($3.09 billion) buyout proposal for the British equipment rental company from a consortium of private equity groups TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital, sending its shares soaring 38%.

The company, which has a contract to supply power equipment for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said TDR and I Squared had made a series of proposals and it was now in talks with them over a possible cash offer of 880 pence per share.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm hit 879 pence in response to the news, touching over a one-year high, but still below the possible offer price.

Aggreko had a market value of 1.62 billion pounds as of Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The possible 880-pence apiece offer represents a premium of about 39% to the stock's last close. Sky News first reported the possible offer on Friday.

The company, whose shares had lost around one-fourth of their value in 2020, said last month it expected 2020 profits to be at the higher end of its 80 million pounds to 100 million pounds forecast range.

($1 = 0.7289 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More