Aggreko backs $3.2 billion buyout offer from private equity firms

March 5 (Reuters) - British equipment rental company Aggreko AGGK.L said on Friday it was recommending a 2.32 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) buyout offer from private equity firms TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital.

The company said the offer of 880 pence per share represents a premium of about 39% to its share price on Feb. 4.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

