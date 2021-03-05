Aggreko backs $3.2 billion buyout offer from private equity firms

British equipment rental company Aggreko said on Friday it was recommending a 2.32 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) buyout offer from private equity firms TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital.

The company said the offer of 880 pence per share represents a premium of about 39% to its share price on Feb. 4.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

