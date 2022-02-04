Markets
AGG

AGG Crowded With Sellers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $110.565 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond, the RSI reading has hit 26.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 48.3. A bullish investor could look at AGG's 26.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.53 per share, with $117.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond 1 Year Performance Chart

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular