Agfa-Gevaert (ENXTBR:AGFB) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 0.88

The average one-year price target for Agfa-Gevaert (ENXTBR:AGFB) has been revised to 0,88 € / share. This is a decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 1,02 € dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0,40 € to a high of 1,26 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.84% from the latest reported closing price of 0,59 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agfa-Gevaert. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGFB is 0.00%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.40% to 1,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 684K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 560K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 3.74% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 168K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 255.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 67.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

