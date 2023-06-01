AGFA-Gevaert (EBR:AGFB) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 3.80

The average one-year price target for AGFA-Gevaert (EBR:AGFB) has been revised to 3.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 3.54 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from the latest reported closing price of 2.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGFA-Gevaert. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGFB is 0.02%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 11,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,885K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 21.71% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,512K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,252K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 976K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFB by 5.93% over the last quarter.

