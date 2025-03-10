News & Insights

Markets
BTAL

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 56.3%

March 10, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL) shows an impressive 56.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 18.81% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $58,734,214 worth of SAIC, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $111.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/27/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 150 $137.38 $20,607
12/11/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 425 $116.36 $49,453
12/17/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $113.42 $11,342
12/16/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 150 $112.59 $16,888

And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), the #95 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,956,897 worth of SON, which represents approximately 18.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SON is detailed in the table below:

SON — last trade: $47.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/21/2025 R. Howard Coker President & CEO 20,000 $46.48 $929,500
02/27/2025 John R. Haley Director 3,000 $46.76 $140,270
01/07/2025 Robert R. Hill Jr. Director 4,000 $47.95 $191,820

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRBK
 SPDC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRBK-> SPDC Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTAL
SAIC
SON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.