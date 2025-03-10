AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 56.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL) shows an impressive 56.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 18.81% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $58,734,214 worth of SAIC, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $111.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/27/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 150 $137.38 $20,607 12/11/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 425 $116.36 $49,453 12/17/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $113.42 $11,342 12/16/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 150 $112.59 $16,888

And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), the #95 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,956,897 worth of SON, which represents approximately 18.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SON is detailed in the table below:

SON — last trade: $47.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2025 R. Howard Coker President & CEO 20,000 $46.48 $929,500 02/27/2025 John R. Haley Director 3,000 $46.76 $140,270 01/07/2025 Robert R. Hill Jr. Director 4,000 $47.95 $191,820

