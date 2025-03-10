AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 56.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL) shows an impressive 56.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 18.81% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $58,734,214 worth of SAIC, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:
SAIC — last trade: $111.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/27/2024
|Barbara Supplee
|EVP, Navy
|150
|$137.38
|$20,607
|12/11/2024
|Barbara Supplee
|EVP, Navy
|425
|$116.36
|$49,453
|12/17/2024
|Srinivas Attili
|EVP, Civilian
|100
|$113.42
|$11,342
|12/16/2024
|Vincent P. Difronzo
|EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands
|150
|$112.59
|$16,888
And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), the #95 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (Symbol: BTAL), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $57,956,897 worth of SON, which represents approximately 18.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SON is detailed in the table below:
SON — last trade: $47.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2025
|R. Howard Coker
|President & CEO
|20,000
|$46.48
|$929,500
|02/27/2025
|John R. Haley
|Director
|3,000
|$46.76
|$140,270
|01/07/2025
|Robert R. Hill Jr.
|Director
|4,000
|$47.95
|$191,820
