Markets

AGF Management Q2 Earnings, AuM Rise

June 25, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AGF Management Ltd. (AGFMF, AGF-B.TO), a diverse asset management firm, on Wednesday reported that its net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income grew to C$24.3 million from C$18.1 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were C$0.36 versus C$0.27 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income also climbed to C$26 million from C$23.6 million last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$0.39 versus C$0.35 in the previous year.

EBITDA increased to C$36.2 million from C$26.6 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to C$39.5 million from C$37 million in the prior year.

Adjusted revenue increased to C$99 million from C$97 million in the prior year.

AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets of c$53.5 billion, compared to last year's C$47.8 billion.

Further, the company has announced a quarterly dividend per share of 12.5 cents.

On Tuesday, AGF closed trading 4.06% higher at C$13.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and $8.82 on the OTC market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.