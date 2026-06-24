AGF Management Ltd. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - AGF Management Ltd. (AGF_B.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$46.3 million, or C$0.71 per share. This compares with C$24.3 million, or C$0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGF Management Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$46.9 million or C$0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to C$126.7 million from C$99.0 million last year.

AGF Management Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$46.3 Mln. vs. C$24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.71 vs. C$0.36 last year. -Revenue: C$126.7 Mln vs. C$99.0 Mln last year.

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