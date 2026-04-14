AGF Management Ltd. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - AGF Management Ltd. (AGF_B.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$18.0 million, or C$0.27 per share. This compares with C$30.9 million, or C$0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AGF Management Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$19.7 million or C$0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.5% to C$95.3 million from C$111.5 million last year.

AGF Management Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$18.0 Mln. vs. C$30.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.27 vs. C$0.46 last year. -Revenue: C$95.3 Mln vs. C$111.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.